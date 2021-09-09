Blood Bank honors Erie local for decades of blood donations

A man was honored on Thursday for his continued dedication to filling a void in Erie County.

Edward Althof has been donating blood since the 1970’s and reached his 60th gallon milestone last year.

The Community Blood Bank recognized him with the first Ed Althof Commitment to Community Award.

Althof said it meant a lot to help people in need, especially in regional hospitals.

“They have a critical need,” Althof said. “It gives you a much better feeling than just writing a check or pulling out your wallet. It gives you a feeling inside that you’re doing something for the community.”

Althof said he plans to continue giving blood as long as he can.

