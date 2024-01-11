The donor turnout at local mobile blood drives has been down 20 percent since the start of the new year, that’s leaving several blood types at critically low levels.

Community Blood Bank officials are urging donors, especially those with O-negative, O-positive, A-negative, and A-positive to donate.

The blood donated at the community blood bank on Peach Street goes directly to hospitals in Erie and the surrounding region.

“When you’re donating with community blood bank, your blood is staying local so it’s really important that you’re donating here at the blood bank or in a mobile drive because that does help our community, your friends and family,” said Andrea Sprickman, community relations specialist for the Community Blood Bank.

If you donate at the community blood bank tomorrow, you’ll receive a $10 gift card and a t-shirt.

For those of you who will be off Monday, the blood bank will be open on Martin Luther King Day for donations as well.