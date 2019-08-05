Blood banks across nation experiencing critical blood shortage

In wake of the two recent mass shootings, the need for blood donors is at an all time high, and you can help.

Blood banks across the nation are experiencing a critical blood shortage this summer. And these two mass shootings are just a reminder of how important blood supply is when tragedy strikes.

Not one, but two mass shootings less than 24 hours of each other, left more than 29 people dead in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. In the wake of these two tragedies, blood donors are needed more than ever.

“Come in here, have some pop, relax. It feels good to donate. You’re doing something good,” said Keegan Rupp, Erie resident.

Keegan Rupp works as a phlebotomist at Saint Vincent Hospital where she draws blood from patients, but on Monday, she is giving blood herself. She said as someone who works in the emergency room, she knows how important donating blood is.

“You can never have enough blood. You can never be too prepared, you can never have too much blood. Tragedies happen on a day-to-day basis, mass tragedies, mass causalities,” said Rupp.

The Executive Director of the Community Blood Bank in Erie said they are in need of all blood types. Ideally these shelves are stacked with blood, but it’s not, and that is why officials from the blood bank are encouraging you to come out and donate.

“The biggest factor for people at home in Erie is to give blood before you see the news story. It’s the blood on the shelves that saves lives. If something happens tomorrow, it’s the donations today that are going to be there in response,” said Deanna Renaud, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank.

Renaud added the Erie Community Blood Bank is a part of a national network, and they are able to send blood to whichever bank needs it, but their first priority will always be supplying Erie hospitals with blood.

The Community Blood Bank always have promotions aimed at getting people to donate. Their latest promotion is two NFL tickets to the regional team of your choice.