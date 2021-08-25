Blood Donors Needed: Local blood supply dangerously low

The Community Blood Bank continues to have a low blood supply, making the need for blood donations urgent.

The blood bank says every time you donate blood you save up to three lives.

“We had a great response for two days last week, and now again, the donor center is quiet and turnout at blood drives is low,” says Deanna Renaud, Executive Director. “It’s really about volume. Our regular blood donors give consistently, but we simply need more people to decide to donate blood.”

The blood bank needs 120 donors each day to keep up with patient usage at area hospitals.

According to the blood bank, without blood drives the last 18 months due to COVID-19, reaching levels needed consistently has been a challenge.

“Thank you to all the donors who have responded to are pleas for donations,” says Community Blood Bank’s Hospital Service Coordinator Joanne Griebel. “Unfortunately, hospital usage is out-pacing the number of donors we get in the door. We need more donors, including new people who haven’t donated before.”

Anyone eligible is encouraged to donate blood at the Erie Donor Center — 2646 Peach Street.

The Community Blood Bank is open for walk-in donations the following hours:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Visit fourhearts.org for more information on donating blood.

