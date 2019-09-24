Bloomberg computer lab opens at Penn State Behrend

Penn State Behrend finance students will be able to keep track of the ups and downs of business thanks to a new computer lab.

A $70,000 investment is creating the new 11-station computer lab. But, these aren’t ordinary computers. They are tied to the Bloomberg Business System, which provides real time information and reports on markets all over the world.

“It is the engine for financial news and information and anybody who is going to be going into the profession needs to be associated with it,” said Greg Filbeck of the Black School of Business. “Our students can get it right here in the classroom and really 24/7 through the usage of the terminals right here on campus.

A 12th Bloomberg terminal is located in the Trippe Residence Hall so that students can monitor markets at all hours all over the world