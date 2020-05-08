Blue dinosaur visits downtown Corry to support shopping local

A special shopper graced the streets of downtown Corry to help celebrate the reopening of retail stores, but also with a special goal in mind.

This friendly, blue dinosaur walked up and down North and South Center Streets on Friday afternoon. It waved to passing traffic and was able to browse around in open shops to see what new items were featured.

This was all sponsored by Impact Corry, which is a non-profit organization and supporter of Try Local, Buy Local, which started in 2012.

The blue dinosaur does not have a name quite yet, but Impact Corry says that they will be challenging residents to submit the best names for the reptile.