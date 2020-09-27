Blue Dolphin Skin Divers Club carves pumpkins underwater at Dobbins Landing

On Saturday September 26th, scuba divers took their creativity to a new level, underwater.

The Blue Dolphin Skin Divers Club got into the Halloween spirit by carving pumpkins over at Dobbins Landing.

The 10th annual pumpkin diving event gave divers the change to practice diving skills while creating an underwater masterpiece.

Before heading into the lake, divers carved their pumpkins and took out the seeds.

Divers had 45 minutes to carve their pumpkins for judging.

“On scuba, get a pumpkin, take it underwater. They carve it and then they bring it up. We judge it, we award prizes and it’s basically just for fun,” said Lori Gilmore, President of Blue Dolphin Skin Divers Club.

Medals were given out to the divers with the best pumpkin, the most creative pumpkin, and the most challenging pumpkin.