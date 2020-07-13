Blue Zones Project honors Corry Counseling Services for becoming first Blue Zones Project approved work site

Blue Zones Project in Corry announced that Corry Counseling Services has achieved designation as the community’s first Blue Zones Project approved worksite.

Corry Counseling Services completed the approval process by implementing well-being best practices such as developing a volunteer time-off policy for staff, creating a downshift room to help employees destress, providing under-the-desk cycles for staff to move naturally during the workday, supporting employee participation in walking groups and purpose workshops, providing healthy options at employee gatherings, developing on-site gardens for staff to grow and utilize fresh produce, and purchasing a bicycle rack to encourage employees to actively commute to work.

Since most people today spend more than 40% of their day at work, employers play a critical role in Blue Zones Project’s success by shaping the workplace environment to make the healthy choice the easy choice.

“Our organization plays a vital role in impacting the health of community members, including our own staff,” said Karen Croyle, Executive Director of Corry Counseling Services. “Taking part in the Blue Zones Project was something our Board of Directors felt was important for our organization to do. Becoming a Blue Zones approved worksite brings a lot of value to our employees. Investing in our staff is important to us. When we take good care of our employees, they’ll take good care of the people we serve.”

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a limited number of community members have been invited to celebrate this accomplishment with a ribbon cutting ceremony starting at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 at Corry Counseling Services located at 45 E Washington Street in Corry, PA.

All attendees are asked to physically distance and wear a face covering.

Guests will have an opportunity to learn about the work Corry Counseling has implemented to improve employee health, find out more about the Blue Zones Project in Corry and enjoy a healthy lunch made by local grocery store, Sander’s Market, who is also working to become Blue Zones Project approved.

Participating in the day’s events are Dave Mitchell, Mayor of Corry, sponsor representatives: Jenny Weigold, Senior Manager, Regional Community Relations and Marketing Operations for UPMC; Barb Nichols, CEO of Corry Memorial Hospital an affiliate of LECOM Health; and Nina Ferraro, Manager Community Affairs for Highmark; Corry Counseling Services Executive Director, Karen Croyle; Corry Counseling Services Human Resources Director, Denise Seib; Corry Counseling Services Board members, Doris Gernovich and Bill Roche; and Kathy Dahlkemper, County Executive.

“We are thrilled to have Corry Counseling Services as a champion of community well-being,” said Jennifer Eberlein, Blue Zones Project Corry Organizational Lead and Project Manager. “They were an early adopter of the Blue Zones Project and displayed great enthusiasm throughout the process of becoming an approved worksite. The many best practices they’ve implemented will continue to have a lasting and positive impact on their employees’ well-being and that of the entire Corry community. We are excited to acknowledge the time, energy and hard work Corry Counseling has invested into supporting employee well-being. Their leadership and example set for other worksites is an important milestone in Corry’s Blue Zones Project experience.”

Brought to Corry, PA by Highmark/AHN Saint Vincent, Corry Memorial Hospital an affiliate of LECOM Health and UPMC, Blue Zones Project is a well-being improvement initiative designed to enable community members to live longer, healthier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life.

To learn more about partnering with Blue Zones Project to support community well-being, contact Program Manager, Jennifer Eberlein at 814-247-7022 or email Jennifer.Eberlein@Sharecare.com