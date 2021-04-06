Blue Zones Project honors Corry Memorial Hospital for becoming Blue Zones Project approved worksite

Blue Zones Project Corry announced today that project sponsor, Corry Memorial Hospital, an affiliate of LECOM Health, achieved designation as a Blue Zones Project Approved worksite.

The Blue Zones Project in Corry is a three-year community health and well-being improvement project. Working to make healthier choices easier for everyone, the initiative focuses on making impactful, sustainable changes to the environment.

“Corry Memorial Hospital takes great pride in being a leader of wellness within the Corry community,” said Barbara Nichols, hospital CEO. “CMH is honored to be the first Erie County hospital to earn this certification and to showcase how anyone can make simple changes to achieve healthier lives.”

Corry Memorial Hospital completed the approval process, which includes implementing a number of best practices to improve and support employee well-being.

A few recent additions include:

⦁ The addition of a Blue Zones entrée to the cafeteria’s weekly menu

⦁ Healthier snack and drink options added to onsite vending machines

⦁ Creation of a formal Wellness Committee

⦁ Development of a monthly Employee Wellness Newsletter and Employee Wellness Bulletin Board located at an employee entrance/exit

⦁ Creation of a Blue Zones Section on the Intranet; offering well-being resources and information to staff

A recognition ceremony which includes a ribbon cutting event, will be scheduled for later this summer.

“In making these modifications, CMH is promoting improved physical and mental health for hospital staff,” said Nichols. “Healthier employees will be more productive, more confident and will have a higher sense of morale, which is particularly important during challenging times like the coronavirus pandemic.”

Brought to Corry, Pennsylvania by Highmark/AHN Saint Vincent, Corry Memorial Hospital and UPMC, Blue Zones Project by Sharecare is a well-being improvement initiative designed to enable community members to live longer, healthier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life.

To learn more about partnering with Blue Zones Project to support community well-being, contact Program Manager, Jennifer Eberlein at 814-247-7022 or email Jennifer.Eberlein@Sharecare.com