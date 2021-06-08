The Blue Zones Project hopes to expand in the City of Erie after the success of the program launched in Corry.

This project is a nationally recognized program to motivate people to adopt and maintain a healthier lifestyle.

Here is how this project is going to help Erie residents if it comes to the City of Erie.

The vice president of the project said that this nationwide program is going to work with local schools and grocery stores to establish more healthy foods.

The Blue Zones Project is eyeing the City of Erie to expand its plant diet to lead many to a longer, healthier lifestyle.

The Blue Zones Project is about encouraging everyone to eat wisely and move naturally.

The vice president of the Blue Zones Project said the City of Erie can be the next destination for living healthy.

“For the first time in the history of our nation my kids, all of our kids, are going to live fewer years on this earth,” said Dan Buettner Jr., Vice President of Blue Zones Project.

Mayor Joe Schember said the organization’s plan may move forward with financial help from American Rescue Plan funds.

“Move our minority community to a higher level that’s one of the things we wanted to do with the ARP money that’s coming in,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

The Blue Zones Project has been a success in Corry by launching the program into different local grocery stores in the community.

The mayor of Corry said that he has seen outstanding results since the program launched three years ago.

“People are engaging in walking more. The school district has signed on. Several of our businesses have signed on. That’s very positive,” said David Mitchell, (D), Mayor of the City of Corry.

Mayor Joe Schember said that he’s still in talks with the organization to possibly establish the project in the city.