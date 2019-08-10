Bluegrass music festival takes over Wattsburg Fairgrounds

The sounds of bluegrass filled Wattsburg tonight.

This is the 10th annual Bluegrass Music Festival taking place at the Wattsburg Fairgrounds. All of the proceeds go to maintaining the fairgrounds, all by donation.

The musical acts rotate every half hour with no charge for them to perform. Organizers of the event say the festival and the love for bluegrass music has grown every year

“Ten years ago, I decided to start it here in Wattsburg,” said Dolores Best, bluegrass coordinator for the festival. “This hadn’t been around here much, and once I started it, everybody keeps coming. It gets bigger and bigger.”

The music festival continues through tomorrow.