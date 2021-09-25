Blues and Jazz Festival takes place at Frontier Park

Frontier Park was the place to be this weekend, especially if you are a fan as jazz.

This year the festival joined with the Arboretum Leaf Festival for double the fun.

The fun was for just about everyone.

“Our philosophy, our attitude is to be a family friendly event where people can come to have a good time,” said John Vanco, Artistic Director of Blues and Jazz Festival.

A good time is what this festival is all about. This festival includes music, opportunities to make new friends, and jazz music all around.

“Yeah this is a come one come all, but it’s also hey bring the whole family down for some fun,” said Vanco.

“One thing we loved about the festival is how everyone sets up their tents. I don’t know but we’ve traveled all around the country and never seen a festival where people put their tents right in front of the stage. It makes it a fun quirk in the festival,” said Jackie Dempsey, Co-Artistic Director of Blues and Jazz Festival.

This festival also featured some giant hands that represented the shows name Hand to Hand.

The musical talent for Saturday night was Squonk Opera. This was the groups second time at the festival.

Besides the great music, there’s plenty of visual arts, poetry, dance and more throughout the park.

The festival wraps up on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists