BNSF and Wabtec begin battery-electric locomotive pilot test in California

BNSF Railway Company (BNSF) and Wabtec have announced they have began testing the battery locomotive built in Erie.

“We’ve got everything in place and we’re ready to see how this next-generation locomotive performs in revenue service,” said John Lovenburg, BNSF vice president, Environmental. “BNSF is focused on continuing to reduce our environmental impact, and we’re committed to doing our part to test and assess the commercial viability of emerging technologies that reduce emissions.”

The battery-powered locomotive will be situated in a consist between two Tier 4 locomotives, creating a battery-electric hybrid consist. When running on the mainline, both the battery-electric and diesel locomotives will power the train. Watch Wabtec’s battery-electric locomotive video for more details on how it works.

The battery-electric locomotive is expected to reduce the environmental impact from emissions, while improving the fuel economy by at least 10 percent.

The pilot test will run from January until the end of March. If the pilot is successful, BNSF will look to expand testing to other locations and operating conditions on its system.

“The FLXdrive is the world’s first 100-percent, heavy-haul battery-electric locomotive that optimizes the total energy utilization of the entire locomotive consist,” said Alan Hamilton, Wabtec vice president, Engineering. “This technology works in a manner very similar to how electric vehicles use regenerative braking. It’s a significant step forward for the rail industry and will change the course for even cleaner, more energy-efficient transport.”