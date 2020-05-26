Boat accident off shores of Conneaut, Ohio sends 3 to area hospitals









A late night boat accident in Conneaut, Ohio sends three people to area hospitals overnight. Just after 11pm Monday night calls came in for a boat collision into the breakwall near the Conneaut Lighthouse just off the shores of Conneaut, Ohio.

According to reports from the scene, four people, including two adults and two children were on board the vessel at the time of the crash.

Three of the four people were injured in the accident.

Two were taken to a Conneaut hospital while a third passenger was flown to a Cleveland hospital.

There’s no word on the severity of their injuries at this time.

Crews from around the area were called in to assist in finding the wreckage and rescuing the people on board.

The incident is under investigation.