Boat owners prepare for social distancing guidelines on the bayfront

Boat owners are making leeway for lost time due to COVID19.

Jacob Simon and his family are already taking advantage of the May temperatures.

“Right now we’re waxing it, we’ve been at it for like eight hours, it’s almost done. It’s going in Tuesday so we’re pretty excited about that. They’re finally letting us put our boats in,” Simon said.

Simon says his family was unsure if they would be allowed back at the marina this year.

“We thought we weren’t going to have a sailing season which kind of sucks because that’s what makes Erie bearable for us at least because the winters suck, but it was definitely a relief,” Simon said.

Across the Bayfront, the Victorian Princess is still waiting for the “OK” to allow guests back onboard.

Duryea Gette, Owner of the Victorian Princess tells us, “We’ve had a great year, I’ve sold the boat out a lot this year and for a lot of people we have to give our deposits back. A lot of people that paid for a cruise ahead of time, their convention is cancelled.”

The Victorian Princess already has plans to keep you place once it’s allowed to set sail.

“We’re taking away some of the tables, so that people are no so congested on the boat, so we’ll have four people versus a table of six and get rid of the buffet line and open the area up,” Gette said.

