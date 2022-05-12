Record high gas prices isn’t stopping people from enjoying time out on Lake Erie.

Whether you fill up your boat at a marina or at the gas station, the price of gasoline has increase so much that it’s forced charter captains to increase their prices.

“We use diesel fuel and it has gone up $2.60 a gallon since last season on the water. Prices on the water are generally much higher than prices you pay at the pumps on shore,” said John Krasa, Captain at Perch Pirate.

For one captain, he fills up with unleaded gas. It costs him $250, which is double the amount that it was last year. So, he increased his prices $20-$30 more per person.

“You can’t change it, so just go out there and do your job and make the best of it,” said Mark Rose, Charter Captain at Bass Online Fishing Guides.

It’s a cost to everyone who wants to have some fun fishing or just heading out on the water with family.

“I know a lot of guys with, especially the large boats, I don’t know what their situation would be because they have to be able to go out as they would. I think it’s going back to clip back some of their activities,” said John Jones, Boat Owner.

Even though charter captains are charging people a little bit more money, customers said they don’t mind because they get to go out and enjoy the nice day.

“We have been cooped up from this pandemic. It gives us an opportunity to get outside and enjoy this beautiful weather. It has absolutely been worth it,” said Neil Apple, Charter Customer.

While some charter companies started their season, others will begin after Memorial Day.