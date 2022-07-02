A regional furniture chain planted its roots in Summit Township on Friday.

Bob’s discount Furniture and Mattress store opened on Peach Street for the chain’s 161st store nationwide.

During the stores opening ceremony, two $2,500 checks were presented to the children’s advocacy center and to the Veterans Miracle Center of Erie.

The regional manager said that one of Bob’s core values as a company is supporting the community they are in.

“A couple different organizations that we contribute to communities, one of our core values as a company. So in addition to wanting to be a part of the community. We want to be able to give back to the community as well,” said Steve Linn, Regional Manager of Bob’s Discount Furniture.

Bob’s Discount Furniture is open seven days a week at 10 a.m.