Body cam & dash video released in officer involved shooting

The dash cam and body cam footage from an officer involved shooting in Lakemoor, Illinois is released.

Police stopped a suspicious vehicle on a Lakemoor road in July 2018. In the vehicle was 36 year old Kenneth Martell of Meadville. Martell was wanted for the murder of 88 year old Theodore Garver in Beaver Township that same month. Martell pulling a gun on the officer before a struggle ensued.

That struggle leading Lakemoor Police to shoot and kill Kenneth Martell.

