Body camera training now underway for the Erie Police Department

Training for the use of new equipment is now underway for Erie Police Officers.

According to Chief Dan Spizarny, this training will be an in classroom training where the officers will learn how the camera operates with the system of where the video is stored on the computer.

About 12 officers each day will do through the training which will also include learning about the policies for the camera and the departments use of force.

“The detectives too will go through the training because they will be using it as a part of evidence during a case. So they’ll have to learn how the back program works in order to view those footage’s,” said Dan Spizarny, Chief of the Erie Police Department.

Members of the patrol unit will undergo the training first and the goal is to have the officers wearing the cameras beginning on October 1st.