Body cameras coming to Millcreek Police uniforms

Millcreek Police will soon be outfitted with body cameras.

Millcreek Township Supervisors approved a plan for the Millcreek Police Department to receive 32 body cameras. A federal grant will be applied to the first year cost of the body cameras, which is about $22,000 per year for five years.

Township Supervisor James Bock says while this may be an expensive undertaking, conversation about body cameras has been ongoing for several years now.

“I think the body cameras are a good additional tool for our department… which also protects the residents as well,” said James Bock, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

The City of Erie Police Department has also made a commitment to outfit their officers with body cameras.