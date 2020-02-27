Body cameras set to make their way to the Erie Police Department

The federal government has OK’d nearly $250,000 for equipment that could dramatically change law enforcement in the City of Erie.

The City of Erie Police Department received a $247,000 federal grant for body cameras and now that the policy is OK’d, the money can be released.

“They’re coming now, so that’s great, that doesn’t mean the work is done.” said Chief Dan Spizarny. “There’s still a lot to be done, but we know they’re coming and we look forward to getting them into operation.”

The addition of the cameras will be expensive, even with the federal dollars.

“Estimates we’ve gotten are pretty close to a little over $900,000 for a five-year contract. That will involve the replacement of the cameras at two and a half years and at five years, so as technology improves.”

The department will also soon meet with Axon, the equipment company they’ve chosen.

“Work out the logistics and the software that will go along with the hardware we are going to be purchasing. We want to make sure that it all goes together.” Chief Spizarny said.

Mayor Joe Schember explained that he’s excited for the department to have this addition, especially with the amount of work that went into it.

“We wanted to make sure that police were supportive of it, so we tried to educate them and get them to see the benefits of it as well. So, rather than push it in or force it in, it was much better to do it gradually, get everybody involved and come out with something that’s going to be really good.” Mayor Schember said.

Chief Spizarny went on to say that there will be 140 body cameras, one for each uniformed officer. We don’t know yet when the equipment will go on the streets with the officers, due to ordering and training that will be needed.