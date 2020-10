We have new information on the body that was found Saturday night floating in the waters of Presque Isle Bay.

City of Erie fire crews along with several other agencies and the Coast Guard responded to the area of Donjon Shipbuilding around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

According to the Erie County Coroner, the person is believed to be a black male between the ages of 20 and 30-years-old. There was no obvious signs of trauma on the victim, as well as no identification.

The investigation is ongoing.