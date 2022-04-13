(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body of a deceased male was discovered at Lakeshore Park Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called the scene at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Detectives responded shortly thereafter.

Sheriff’s Office officials said that a white male in his mid-30s was found dead on the beach in the area of the former FirstEnergy plant on Lake Road.

Ashtabula Township Fire Department and the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. The body of the male will be sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. His identity is not yet known.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office and the circumstances of his death are unknown.