City of Erie Police are investigating a case where a body was found in an alleyway Sunday morning.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, a man was walking his dog in an alley in the 200 block of East 26th Street when he discovered the body.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old James Clark of Farrell, Pa. There are no signs of foul play or anything suspicious.

Police are still interviewing witnesses, who say they saw the man stumbling around. A toxicology report is being conducted and should be complete in six weeks.