Body found in burning car located on East 12th Street

A vehicle fire overnight leads crews to a grisly discovery and leaves investigators looking for answers.

Flames sparked the air around 2:30 this morning and it all started from a car that was located on East 12th St.

Once the fire was extinguished, a new discovery was made. A knock on the door lead to a frightening start to the week.

“I saw a flashlight at the door. I look out and there’s a police officer there and I open the door and he tells me there was an incident there was a fire at the shop and there’s a body in it,” said Sonny Maharas, Manager of Atlas Auto Body.

Once on the scene the manager was able to clarify that the car fire was not on his property.

Instead it was located on the used car lot next door on East 12th Street, but the question of who was the person inside the car still remains.

“It’s a loss of human life unfortunately. So we really want to pay attention and really figure out exactly what happened because someone has passed away. So we have to try our very best for them to figure out what happened,” said Darren Hart, Chief Fire Inspector of Erie Fire Department.

As for if it’s believed that this body is linked to any other crimes in the city.

“At this point in time we don’t believe it’s tied to anything that we are currently working on, but it’s a little too soon to say. We have obviously our arson investigator and our major crime investigation in conjunction with the fire inspector,” said Captain Rick Lorah of the Erie Police Department.

The car has since been removed from the scene as investigators also work to figure out what caused the early morning blaze.

“Systematically trying to roll out ignition sources, we’ve been able to roll out a couple, but there’s still a couple we are looking into,” said

Surveillance footage from Atlas Auto Body was turned over to police to assist with the investigation. The Auto Shop is staying open as an essential business.

The Erie County Coroner’s office completed an autopsy late this afternoon but coroner Lyell Cook says the cause of death along with the victims identity have yet to be determined.