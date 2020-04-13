Body Found in Burning Car Overnight

A vehicle fire overnight leads crews to a grisly discovery leaving investigators
looking for answers. Crews were called to the scene at Atlas Auto Body in the
300 block of East 12th Street where they found a car fully involved in flames just
after 2:30am Monday.
According to neighbors, a loud explosion was heard just moments earlier. Once the
fire was out, firefighters discovered a body inside the car. It's too early to
determine an identity of that person. A fire investigator was called to the scene.
They're working with Erie Police to help determine what caused that fire, and who
was
inside the car.