Body Found in Burning Car Overnight

A vehicle fire overnight leads crews to a grisly discovery leaving investigators 
looking for answers.  Crews were called to the scene at Atlas Auto Body in the 
300 block of East 12th Street where they found a car fully involved in flames just 
after 2:30am Monday.  
According to neighbors, a loud explosion was heard just moments earlier.  Once the 
fire was out, firefighters discovered a body inside the car.  It's too early to 
determine an identity of that person. A fire investigator was called to the scene.  
They're working with Erie Police to help determine what caused that fire, and who
 was inside the car.

