Body found in East County under investigation

An accident in East County Wednesday morning has reportedly claimed one life.

Calls for a dead body came in around 10 am this morning.

When our crews got to the scene, state police and ambulances were blocking the entrance of the Wintergreen Gorge off of Cooper Rd.

A group of troopers walking out of the gorge had a small vehicle carrying a body.

One trooper says they were responding to reports of a dead body and its still under investigation.

It is unknown if this person was killed or if it was suicide.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will have more tonight on JET 24 Action news at 5 and 6.