Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyle Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40’s was found dead in the water around 3 pm Saturday Jan. 7.

She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she is.

Cook said it appears the woman drove her wheelchair into the water, and there are no signs of any foul play.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.