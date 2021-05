The Erie County Coroner has confirmed the identity of the body discovered in Lake Erie last week.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook identified the body as that of 21-year-old Rabin Subedi. Cook ruling that he drowned and that there was no foul play.

Subedi’s body was found along the shores of Lake Erie, near the old Erie Coke Plant.

Subedi had been missing for over a month.