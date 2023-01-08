Police are investigating after a body was found in North East this morning. Police presence could be seen at the North East Moose Family Center Sunday.

Police at the scene said that the body of a 54-year-old man from Ripley, New York, was found inside of a truck deep in the woods behind the Moose Center.

The Erie County Deputy Coroner said that the victim had been undergoing the stages of decomposition, meaning that the vehicle was likely there for some time.

Police said that there are no signs of foul play pending a toxicology report and no cause of death has been revealed.

The incident will continue to be investigated.