State Police are investigating after a body is discovered at a park in Harborcreek.

Police responded to that call at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday after a body was found near Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek. Lyell Cook, Erie County coroner, was called to the scene, where he said the body had died of natural causes.

There is no word on the person’s identity at this time or if the death is suspicious in nature. State Police continue to investigate.