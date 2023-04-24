Erie Police had an early morning after a body was found on the city’s east side on Monday.

The find was made a little after 6 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Lake Road. This is an area near Camphousen and Schaal avenues on the city’s east side.

Police said they know the victim’s identity and were making notifications of next of kin, but as of now, no foul play is suspected.

“Our major crimes team, along with the coroner, were dispatched there. At this point in time, preliminarily, it doesn’t appear to be any foul play involved, but it’s something we’re going to take a look at. It’s being investigated right now, and it’s an open and active investigation,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Police added they will continue to follow leads in the case as investigators determine what led to the death.