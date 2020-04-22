Body found related to search at Kinzua Reservoir in Warren County

The Warren County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the subject of a search of a portion of the Allegheny Reservoir has died.

According to the Warren Times Observer, the person has been found and a positive identification has been made. Warren County Coroner Melissa Zydonik reports that the next of kin has been notified.

The search had been taken place near Webb’s Ferry on the western side of the Kinzua Reservoir.

At this point, neither the coroner’s office or the U.S. Forest Service released additional details, including the name and where the body was found.

Crews had been searching throughout the day on Tuesday, but they had seen no sign of the missing vehicle or the woman.