Body found Thursday in Lake Erie near former Erie Coke Plant

Erie Police and firefighters have recovered the body of a man from Lake Erie Thursday afternoon.

Rescue crews responded after a fishermen called 911. The body was found near the Erie Coke Plant not far from the channel shortly after 12:30 p.m. yesterday.

City Police, Erie Firefighters, members of the Coast Guard and volunteers all assisted in the search.

The body was found in an area where a 21-year-old man was reported missing at the end of March.

The identity of the body has not yet been confirmed.