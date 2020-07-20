Body of missing man at Chatauqua Lake found

The Chatauqua County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of the man who went missing on Chatauqua Lake was recovered.

The body, identified as 46-year-old Brian T. Twardeski, was locate Monday around 11:30 a.m. after a search that began on Sunday.

The Chatauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a missing man on Chatauqua Lake July 19 around 2:23 p.m.

Navigation units arrived on the scene and determine that a male had gone missing while swimming with a female and three children.

Navigation units began to search the area. The Chatauqua County Water Emergency Team was dispatched to assist along with the Bemus Point Fire Dept., Ashville Fire Dept., and Lakewood Fire Dept.

The search was called off due to weather around 5 p.m.

The search resumed Monday morning at 7 a.m. The body was located using sonar around 11:30 a.m. Around 12 p.m., the body of 46-year-old Brian T Twardeski of Jamestown was recovered.