Police continue to investigate after a body was found in North East Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 12,000 block of E. Main St. in North East on Sunday, Jan. 8 after the body of a man was discovered inside a truck deep in the woods.

It was determined that the victim was 54 year-old Michael Kopta from Ripley, New York.

The Erie County Deputy Coroner said that due to the level of decomposition, the victim was likely there for some time.

A toxicology report is pending.