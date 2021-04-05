Bogey’s Tavern shooter Danny Nicholson II charged in connection with numerous shootings

The man accused of allegedly shooting five people inside and outside of Bogey’s Tavern is now facing additional charges in several other shootings.

Erie Police have multiple charges on Danny Nicholson II. Nicholson was recently arrested for allegedly shooting five people outside of Bogey’s Tavern.

According to police, Nicholson has been tied to numerous shootings that happened in January.

The gun that Nicholson used in the shooting at Bogey’s Tavern was the same gun that was used in over 50 shots that were fired in different incidents.

Erie Police said that Nicholson will be charged with a fire arm not being licensed.

Other charges against Nicholson include five counts on discharged to an occupied structure and ten counts on reckless endangerment.

There are no other charges against Nicholson.