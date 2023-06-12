(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Water Works issued a “Boil Water Advisory” for customers in portions of Harborcreek and Greene townships.

According to Erie Water Works, this is required as a result of a power failure at a pump station that resulted in a reduction of water pressure that impacted the Station Road Corridor from Penn State Behrend to south of Interstate 90.

Paul Vojtek, the CEO of Erie Water Works, said about 70 customers have been impacted and reported there has been no evidence of contamination in the system.

“The pumps weren’t pumping water to higher elevations and some people had zero pressure. Once you get to that point, we’re required by DEP regulations to notify the people that were in the potential for problems. We haven’t found any problems,” said Vojtek.

Vojtek added the boil water advisory will stay in effect until sometime Wednesday, June 14, after two rounds of negative testing are complete.

Until further notice, before using water for consumption, food preparation, making ice, washing dishes or brushing teeth, bring water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using; or use bottled water.

The organization will attempt to notify customers by phone and through the media once the boil water notice has been lifted.

For more information, please contact EWW’s customer service department at 814-870-8000 or visit their website.