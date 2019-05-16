Bond reduced for man accused of killing 6-year-old boy in hit and run accident

An Erie County judge reduces the bond for a man accused of killing a six-year-old boy in a hit and run accident.

60-year-old Sebarundi Yohana allegedly struck and killed Nyon Warren along the 1800 block of Buffalo road back in April.

Yohana was taken into custody with a bond set a $50,000. On Thursday, Judge Daniel Brabender reduced Yohana’s bond to 10% meaning he would only have to pay $5,000 . If Yohana does make bond, he is ordered not to leave Erie County or drive any vehicles. Yohana’s lawyer argued that he had no prior convictions and cooperated with the police during the investigation. The district attorney’s office opposed the reduction.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on May 29.