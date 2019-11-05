Bond revoked for accused bigamist as he awaits trial

Bond as been revoked for an accused bigamist charged with trying to set up the murder of his first wife.

30-year-old Richard Weber is currently being held in the Erie County Prison on bigamy and fraud charges. Police say he married a woman while already being married to another woman.

Weber is also facing charges of criminal solicitation to commit homicide after allegedly trying to hire prison inmates to kill his first wife.

Today, Judge Daniel Brabender revoked Weber’s bond. Weber will now have to remain in prison until the beginning of his trial.