Bonnell’s Auto Group honored by City of Erie for community outreach initiatives

The City of Erie is honoring a local business for their help in recent community outreach initiatives.

Mayor Joe Schember and members of the Erie Police and Erie Fire Departments presented a key to the city and proclamations to workers at Bonnell’s Auto Group.

Bonnell’s allowed the city to use an ice cream truck while heading out into the community to interact with children.

“It’s a privilege to be able to help out in the community and be a part of something that offers aren’t usually able to do and the look on the kids faces to be able to hand out free ice cream and the joy that they bring is amazing to be able to see.” said Alyssa Turner.

The employees at Bonnell’s saying they will be excited when they get to bring back the ice cream truck next year.