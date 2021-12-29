Boogie On the Bay returns to the Bayfront Convention Center

An annual event returns to the Bayfront Convention Center to ring in the new year after being cancelled by COVID-19 last year.

After many events were canceled because of the pandemic, it became a priority for the Bayfront Convention Center to host Boogie on the Bay in 2021.

To attend the event, you must be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Talk began back in July about how to ensure everyone’s safety. The General manager for the Convention Center says it ended up being the right call as numbers increase in Erie County.

“We just didn’t know where the numbers were going up and down and there was different variants. At that time, we thought we were being extra cautious when we decided to make vaccinates mandatory for the event or negative tests. It turns out that numbers are going up a little bit so it ended up being the right decision.” said Gus Pine, General Manager of the Bayfront Convention Center.

Tickets are still on sale. You can click here for more information.