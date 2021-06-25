Book signing to be held for WWI history book highlighting Erie’s efforts in the war

A book signing will be held this weekend for a WWI history book highlighting Erie’s efforts in the war.

“Answering the Call: Erie County, Pennsylvania in World War One” is selling for $22 for soft covers, and $45 for hard covers.

A book signing will be held at the Lake Life Gift Shop this Saturday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. The shop is located at the corner of West 8th and Pittsburgh Ave.

The book was published by the Erie County, Pennsylvania World War One Centennial Committee, and edited by Mary Jane Phillips Koenig, Susan Bowser Mueller, Ann Silverthorn and Bill Welch.

Proceeds from book sales are being used for the preservation of the World War I Memorial at Erie County Veterans Memorial Park.

