Booker T. Washington Center holds job fair

Dozens of people showed up early on Monday September 27th to take advantage of a job fair that was held at the Booker T. Washington Center.

The African American concerned clergy spearheaded an effort to help people in Erie that were hit hardest by the pandemic.

Several companies took part in today’s event while looking to fill vacancies at their businesses. Many positions were offering $15 an hour for pay.

“We are running out of government resources so we thought it was very important now. We need to bring employers together so our community members can have access to great jobs,” said Lamont Higginbotom, President of African American Concerned Clergy.

Some applicants at the job fair today were hired on the spot.

