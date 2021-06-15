Booker T. Washington Center holds summer youth program for children and teens

The Booker T. Washington Center is one of the community centers holding a summer youth program for children and teens.

The center will provide elementary and middle school students with free, direct academic support opportunities.

The program director of the Booker T. Washington Center said that aside from the physical activities for students to enjoy, they would have the opportunity for social, emotional learning during their time in the program.

The director said that the seven week program is considering 60 kids or more.

“Definitely education comes first then social skills learning and life skill learning and just interactions with kids. We also will be working with a few other organizations Maddy Harris’s Character Be About It, Crime Victim Center, and 4H Programs,” said Timothy Cook, Program Director at the Booker T. Washington Center.

Parents can apply at the Booker T. Washington Center. Students would be in the summer youth program from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

