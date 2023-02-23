A local organization has been honored for their deep-rooted support and dedication to the public.

The Booker T. Washington Center got recognized for their anniversary by Mayor Joe Schember, as this past Jan. 2 marked serving the community for 100 years. Through the organization’s life span, the executive director said that they have progressed tremendously although they face challenges every day.

“It’s always a challenge when you’re trying to help families and trying to help the community move forward and you know we are just coming through COVID. This pandemic has been a real big stretch for our community and our constituents. It’s not an easy thing to be in the trenches everyday fighting for the people,” said Shantel Hilliard, executive director of the Booker T. Washington Center. “As the mayor said, we want to be around another 100 years so we’ll just continue to do what we do,” Hilliard continued.

The Booker T. Washington Center will have their centennial celebration this upcoming July.