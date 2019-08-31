Booker T. Washington Center hosts free backpack giveaway

Erie School District students will be going back to school in style.

Hundreds of kids gathered at the Booker T. Washington Center for the “Back to School Jam.” Over 200 backpacks along with school supplies will be given to inner city children for their upcoming school year.

The event helps families that may need an extra helping hand. Local businesses along with Booker T. Washington Center help sponsor the event and donate the supplies for the kids.

“Just any little thing can help, a lot of parents you know have difficulties getting school supplies and uniforms and things like that. This is just one less thing they have on their plate.” said Angela McNair, organizer of Back To School Jam.

Kids also had the opportunity to get a bite to eat, play games and even jump around in a bouncy house