One local bookstore is giving back to the community as the Erie area participate in a national event for comic book fans.

Staff of Books Galore kicked off their annual Free Comic Book Day event that publishers of DC and Marvel put together for comic book fanatics that allows them to have a preview of stories that will be released.

Everyone that went to Books Galore had the opportunity to receive up to four free comic books by wearing a comic-related costume, being members of the bookstore club, bringing a canned good, or making a one dollar donation that will go towards Second Harvest Food Bank.

Staff of the book store shared what it means to give back to the community on a special day for comic book fans.

“It’s free literature and they’re always really fun comic books, but when we’re able to give back to the community with the Second Harvest Food Bank donations people have a good time, it’s awesome,” said Cole Schenley, Manager of Books Galore.

Books Galore will have sales all Day on Free Comic Book Day. Those sales include deals on all books in their store.