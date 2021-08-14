Books Galore celebrates Free Comic Book Day

Comic book fans have the opportunity to dress up as their favorite character this weekend and support a good cause in the process.

Kids and adults alike are invited to Books Galore on Saturday August 14th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. where selected comic books are free and used comic books are half off.

If you come in wearing a costume you can get an extra free comic book from a variety of publishers such as Marvel, DC, and others.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Second Harvest Foodbank.

The manager of the store is asking people to wear a mask.

“Hopefully we’ll see a crowd. Hopefully we have people in costumes. We had some people talk to us about dressing up. We always get a good costume crowd outside, greeting guests,” said Cole Schenley, Manager of Books Galore.

Only 20 people will be allowed in the store at a time..

