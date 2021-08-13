Books Galore hosting event Saturday to support Second Harvest Food Bank

Comic book fans have the opportunity to dress up as their favorite character this weekend and support a great cause in the process.

Kids and adults are invited to Books Galore this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., where selected comic books are free and used comic books are half off.

And, if you come in costume, you can get an extra free comic book from a variety of publishers such as Marvel, DC and others.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The manager of the store, Cole Schenley, is asking people to wear a mask, and there will be a limit of 20 people that can go in the store at a time.

“Hopefully, we’ll see a really good crowd,” said Schenley. “Hopefully we have people in costumes. We had some people talk to us about dressing up. We always get a good costume crowd outside.”

